Safety concerns arise amid possible coyote sighting in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Some Kissimmee residents are concerned for the safety of their pets and kids after a possible coyote was sighted in the Hamilton Reserves community, around the Siesta Lago area.

One resident sent a video of a neighborhood cat that was attacked and taken to the hospital Wednesday. The attack removed a chuck of the pet’s back.

One resident. Dawn Pilgrim, said several cats have disappeared, and one was found dead.

She said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been called to relocate the coyote, but they are still waiting for help.

“Being in a residential community, it’s not a place for them. If they’re attacking our cats, our dogs, maybe our children next. We don’t know where their temperament is,” Pilgrim said.

