Lake County

Drug operation dismantled in Lake County raid

Deputies raid homes in Eustis, Lake County, believed to be involved in a drug operation. Drugs discovered, houses condemned. Updates to follow.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

EUSTIS, Fla. — In Lake County, deputies raided two homes on Morin Street in Eustis, located between Stevens and Doane Avenue, which they believe were central to a drug operation.

This incident occurred just before 11 a.m. today when deputies served a warrant and discovered drugs in both now-condemned houses.

We have inquired regarding any arrests and are currently awaiting additional information. Please stay tuned to Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates as they become available.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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