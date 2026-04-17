Ulta Beauty World turns Orlando into a beauty wonderland: A behind-the-scenes look

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is taking you behind the scenes of Ulta Beauty World, one of the most in-demand beauty events of the year.

The sold-out event transformed the Orange County Convention Center, drawing thousands of attendees to what many refer to as the “Super Bowl of beauty.”

Channel 9 got an early look inside the immersive convention on Thursday morning, with over 200 brands occupying the expo floor.

Getting a ticket proved challenging. In January, more than 3 million people joined an online queue for just 3,000 tickets, each costing about $165, and they sold out in only 71 minutes.

The second annual Ulta Beauty World kicked off with a masterclass on April 15, followed by the main expo on April 16, offering attendees opportunities to explore and engage with a diverse array of beauty products and brands.

Upon entering the convention center, attendees were greeted by massive, immersive booths and music blasting from every corner. It felt like stepping into a giant Ulta store.

When the doors opened at 9 a.m., guests rushed in, eager to get their hands on the latest makeup, skincare, and all things beauty.

As attendees made their way through the event corridors, booths handed out bags and products to everyone. Each guest received a “passport” listing all the participating brands and visited the booths to collect items and have their “passport” stamped.

Brands featured at the event included Rare Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, and Benefit Cosmetics.

Danielle Brando, a Central Florida resident, shared that the booths were highly engaging and the event was much larger than she anticipated. “There’s way more than I expected. I’m a little overwhelmed,” she said.

India Francis, who traveled from Chicago on her own, shared that her friends helped her create a strategy for Ulta Beauty World. “I’m a little overwhelmed. It’s a lot, but I’m really excited. My friends mapped out my plans,” she said.

Last year’s inaugural Ulta Beauty World took place in San Antonio, Texas, and this year’s event builds on that excitement, uniting beauty enthusiasts for an exclusive, in-demand experience.

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