All things glam take over Orlando at Ulta Beauty World

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the most sought-after beauty events of the year is taking over the Orange County Convention Center, as Ulta Beauty World brings thousands of fans together for a sold-out, high-energy experience.

The event took over the convention center, attracting thousands of attendees to what many describe as the “Super Bowl of beauty.”

Securing a ticket wasn’t easy. Back in January, over 3 million people entered an online queue for only 3,000 tickets, each priced at approximately $165—and they sold out within 71 minutes.

The second annual Ulta Beauty World kicked off with a masterclass on April 15, followed by the main expo on April 16, offering attendees opportunities to explore and engage with a diverse array of beauty products and brands.

Featured brands at the event included Rare Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, and Benefit Cosmetics.

Last year’s inaugural Ulta Beauty World took place in San Antonio, Texas, and this year’s event builds on that excitement, uniting beauty enthusiasts for an exclusive, in-demand experience.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group