Orlando Dreamers group installs second sign at downtown headquarters

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Deamers group installed a second exterior sign at their downtown headquarters on Thursday.

The group looking to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando is currently in a temporary office while construction is finishing up.

The sign installed today measures 174 inches by 224 inches, weighs close to 1,000 pounds, and depicts the new Orlando Dreamers logo with the orange “Orlando” lettering lighting up at night.

The Dreamers installed another sign on March 17 on their headquarters building with the words “Orlando Baseball” backlit in white.

The Dreamers recently launched a team shop and have been involved in a large-scale community outreach campaign, which included restocking the concessions for the Maitland Little League that was robbed.

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