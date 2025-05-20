Orange County business leaders to discuss plan to bring MLB team to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local leaders will host an important meeting on Tuesday that could determine the future of sports in Orlando.

The meeting comes after Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott announced his support for bringing a Major League Baseball team to Orlando.

His district includes the site for the proposed stadium of the Orlando Dreamers.

Dr. Rick Workman, the majority owner of the Dreamers, says Central Florida might have a baseball team sooner than expected.

The I-Drive Chamber of Commerce will meet with the Orlando Dreamers on June 16.

