Orlando Dreamers restock Maitland Little League after three break-ins

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Orlando Dreamers are stepping up to support Maitland Little League after the league’s concession stand was broken into three times over the weekend.

League officials said the first break-in happened overnight Friday, with volunteers finding damage and missing inventory Saturday morning. The second occurred late Saturday, and the third on Sunday night.

Despite these setbacks, the league reopened in time for scheduled games. However, officials said the theft of food, drinks, and other supplies significantly impacted operations. Concession sales are a crucial funding source for the nonprofit, supporting equipment, field maintenance, and keeping the league affordable for players.

To help, the Orlando Dreamers are fully restocking the concession stand to keep the season on track. The organization is also partnering with the league as a sponsor for the 2026 season.

“This is what our initiative is about…showing up for the community and making sure these kids don’t miss a moment on the field," said Andrew Herdliska, Chief Marketing Officer for the Orlando Dreamers.

Maitland Little League serves about 150 players and operates as an all-volunteer organization.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the Maitland Police Department. Community members interested in supporting the league can learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

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