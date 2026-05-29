Rickenbacker Causeway listed among top 5 most feared bridges for cyclists

MIAMI, Fla. — A Florida causeway has been ranked among the scariest bridge crossings in the country for cyclists, according to a new survey.

The Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects Miami with Virginia Key and Key Biscayne, ranked No. 5 on a list of the bridges cyclists fear most.

The survey was commissioned by California-based injury lawyers Bisnar Chase and conducted through Cherry Data Signals. It included responses from 3,057 cyclists.

Researchers said bridges can be especially intimidating for cyclists because of wind, traffic, narrow lanes and limited safe space.

The Rickenbacker Causeway was described in the survey as one of South Florida’s most recognizable cycling routes, but also one with a serious safety reputation.

The report noted the causeway places cyclists alongside fast traffic, beach-bound drivers and long open stretches over Biscayne Bay.

The Golden Gate Bridge in California ranked No. 1 overall, followed by the Queensboro Bridge in New York, the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge in New Mexico and the George Washington Bridge between New Jersey and New York.

The survey also found 42% of cyclists said they have had a near-miss with a vehicle while riding on or near a bridge.

When asked which driver behavior felt most dangerous on bridges, cyclists most often pointed to vehicles passing too closely or driving too close to the bike lane or shoulder.

Speeding, distracted driving, honking, aggressive driving and failing to yield when cyclists merge were also cited as concerns.

The survey found 44% of cyclists said they have turned around or changed their route because a bridge felt too dangerous to cross by bike.

More than half of cyclists surveyed said unsafe-feeling bridges have stopped them from biking to a neighborhood, town, workplace, beach, park or trail.

Brian Chase of Bisnar Chase said bridges can create a uniquely risky environment for cyclists because the normal margin for error is often reduced.

“These findings are a reminder that cyclist safety is not just about individual caution — it is also about driver responsibility, safer road design, and making sure vulnerable road users are properly protected,” Chase said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group