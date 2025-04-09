Jon Taffer’s ‘Bar Rescue’ to give makeover to downtown Orlando spot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Game Room & Social Club, a downtown Orlando hangout located at 55 N. Orange Ave., is preparing to reveal its recent transformation following an overhaul by the reality TV show “Bar Rescue.”

Cheyenne Matos, director of operations for Garito & Co., which manages the venue, confirmed the news but said further details remain under wraps until the show airs.

Game Room offers patrons a variety of entertainment options, including shuffleboard, foosball, board games and numerous TVs broadcasting sports. The establishment is designed to foster social interaction, complemented by a diverse drink menu featuring both classic and innovative cocktails.

