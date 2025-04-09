Teens found dead inside Florida flight’s landing gear identified

, Fla. — New details have been released after two people were found dead inside of a jetliner’s landing gear in Florida.

Two teens were found dead after the JetBlue flight landed in Fort Lauderdale nearly three months ago.

Authorities have identified them as 18-year-old Jeik Aniluz Lusi and 16-year-old Elvis Borques Castillo.

Their bodies were discovered during a routine post-flight inspection at the airport.

Investigators say extensive DNA testing was used to confirm their identities.

