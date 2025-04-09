High-speed chase in Orlando reveals stolen credit cards, IDs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in jail after a high-speed chase and three hit-and-runs.

It all ended Tuesday on South Street outside Channel 9′s studios. Channel 9′s surveillance shows troopers trying to stop a tan Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators say Tristan Dixon and Melyssa Dray took a wild ride going over 100 mph on Interstate 4 near Kirkman Road. Investigators say they then got off the interstate, hitting three vehicles near Orange Blossom Trail.

When troopers tried using the pit maneuver, the car spun out, at one point going the wrong way on the I-4 exit ramp.

The suspects were eventually caught and allegedly tried to run away, but troopers took them down outside the Westminster Plaza retirement community.

A witness, Elizabeth Engel, saw it unfold, saying, “They arrested the person where the visitors lot is.”

Dixon has a long criminal history, including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of drugs, stolen credit cards and burglary.

But what was inside the car was even more interesting than the chase. In Dray’s arrest report, investigators said she most likely works at a hotel and made copies of the credit cards, stealing them for fraudulent use.

The suspects had around 310 counts of personal identification ranging from credit cards, stolen mail and personal identification, like Social Security numbers and date of births, as well as information about emergency workers that’s usually redacted from the public.

During Dray’s first appearance, the prosecutor told the judge, “Additionally in that bag there was information from state employees, firefighters, police persons, health care workers.”

Dray also had a fake medical badge with her picture on it.

“It’s also concerning to the state on what that was used for,” the prosecutor said.

Troopers say they also found hotel keys in the car, as well a laptop. Investigators plan to get a warrant to pull the data.

