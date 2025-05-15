SeaWorld parent eyes 400 acres in Orlando for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The company behind SeaWorld in recent years has announced plans for two hotels adjacent its theme parks — and there’s more development to come, with the potential to expand beyond hospitality.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), the parent company of SeaWorld Orlando, previously has confirmed its Central Florida parks will be the initial focus for the company’s on-site hotels.

The company also owns more than 2,000 acres of real estate in what CEO Marc Swanson described during aMay 12 investor callas “desirable” locations. This includes approximately 400 acres of undeveloped land adjacent its parks in Orlando.

