Universal Orlando Resort announces Epic Universe add-ons for guests

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Universal Epic Universe opening to the public on May 22, 2025, Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday of its add-on theme park upgrades.
Starting Thursday, March 27, 2025, guests can purchase these upgrades to enhance their experience at Epic Universe.
The upgrades include express passes, inclusive VIP tours, inclusive photos, and a Darknoor Monster Makeup Experience.
For more information about Universal Epic Universe and to purchase these park upgrades, click here.
