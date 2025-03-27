Universal Orlando Resort announces Epic Universe add-ons for guests

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Universal Epic Universe opening to the public on May 22, 2025, Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday of its add-on theme park upgrades.

Starting Thursday, March 27, 2025, guests can purchase these upgrades to enhance their experience at Epic Universe.

The upgrades include express passes, inclusive VIP tours, inclusive photos, and a Darknoor Monster Makeup Experience.

0 of 9 Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

For more information about Universal Epic Universe and to purchase these park upgrades, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group