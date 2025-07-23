Construction set to begin on DeLand Fire Station 83 expansion to meet community needs

DELAND, Fla. — Officials said construction is set to begin soon on expanding the DeLand Fire Station 83, located on East Taylor Road, to address growth in the area.

The expansion project, which has been in the planning stages since 2022, aims to enhance the station’s capacity to serve the growing community in DeLand.

Currently, a trailer is in place at Station 83, marking the preparation phase for the upcoming construction. Construction work on the expansion of the DeLand Fire Station 83 is confirmed to start on Monday.

