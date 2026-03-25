Hatchet-wielding man shot dead by police in Fruitland Park

FRUITLAND, Fla. — A man died early Wednesday morning after crashing a truck into a Fruitland Park home and engaging in a fatal confrontation with police. The suspect, identified as Duane Terrell Holston, was shot by an officer on Mirror Lake Drive after he allegedly reached for a firearm.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. when Holston’s truck struck the side of a residence.

Fruitland Park Police Chief Henry Rains stated that Holston exited the vehicle armed with a hatchet and refused multiple commands to drop the weapon before the shooting occurred.

Anette, the homeowner on Mirror Lake Drive, was inside the residence when the vehicle struck the building.

She reported being asleep when she felt the house shake from the impact. During the initial confusion, she saw responding officers before realizing her home had been hit.

“I saw the officers. I had no idea,” Anette said. “I had my back turned toward the garage.” She described being in shock after turning around to see the truck lodged in the side of her home and learning about the subsequent shooting.

Police Rains provided details regarding the confrontation between Holston and responding officers. When the first officer arrived, they observed Holston walking away from the crash site while carrying a hatchet.

The officer ordered Holston to stop and drop the weapon, but Rains stated he refused to comply.

“At this point the second officer arrived on scene and continued issuing commands for the individual to drop the hatchet,” Rains said. “During the encounter the individual reached for a firearm. The secondary officer aimed and returned fire at the suspect. Individual was struck by gunfire. Despite continued commands, he did not let go of the firearm.”

Police say no residents or bystanders were injured during the crash or the police shooting.

Holston, however, died at the scene. Court records show Holston had a lengthy criminal history with multiple arrests between 2015 and 2024.

His prior charges included grand theft, dealing in stolen property and cocaine possession.

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