Disney’s Hollywood Studios to debut ‘The Walt Disney Studios’ attraction in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to unveil a new attraction, ‘The Walt Disney Studios,’ in 2026.

The new attraction will change the current Star Wars: Launch Bay into an interactive animation experience.

Inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios and the short film ‘Once Upon a Studio,’ the new area will feature interactive galleries and a Wonderland-themed playground, inviting guests to explore and engage with beloved Disney characters.

“Our film came from the heart and from a desire of all the Disney Animation artists wanting to celebrate our artistic accomplishments and a passion for the studio’s legacy,” said ‘Once Upon a Studio’ director, Trent Correy.

The transformation of Animation Courtyard into ‘The Walt Disney Studios’ will begin on September 25, 2025. According to Disney, the area will offer shaded seating, playful landscaping, and fun surprises.

Families with younger children will enjoy ‘Drawn to Wonderland,’ an indoor playground inspired by concept art for ‘Alice in Wonderland’ by Disney Legend Mary Blair.

This area will include a flower garden with musical instruments, a Mad Tea Party playset, and a Tulgey Wood exploration area.

