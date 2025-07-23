Seminole County commissioners vote to increase property taxes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County commissioners have voted to increase property taxes by 0.5 mills for the first time in over a decade to fund essential services.

The tax hike is intended to generate an additional $27 million, which will be used for flood mitigation, infrastructure upgrades, hurricane recovery, and public safety, with public safety being the largest part of the fiscal year 2025-26 budget.

“I think this gives the residents of our county some comfort of having the same services that they honestly deserve and they demand,” said County Commissioner Chairman Jay Zembower.

“These new taxes, as you know, would make life more expensive for every resident and small business owner in Seminole County,” said Julianne Rechner.

“People are living paycheck to paycheck,” homeowner Teesa Bird said. “I’m just wondering how is it going to affect them even more. People are on the verge of being thrown out of their homes.”

Under the new tax rate, a homeowner with a taxable property value of $400,000 will pay more than $2,100 annually, which is about $200 more than the current rate.

Many residents expressed concern over the increased financial burden, fearing it could force some to leave.

The commissioners will have two votes on the proposed budget in September, with the first vote scheduled for September 10th and the second on September 23rd.

Commissioners have the option to decrease the proposed 0.5 mill increase before the final vote, but they cannot increase it further.

