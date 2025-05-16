Fugitive in 1998 manslaughter case arrested in Canada

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man wanted for a deadly drunk driving crash from more than 20 years ago is finally captured while living in Canada.

Patrick Lutts, Jr., has been wanted by Orange County deputies since the crash on Christmas Day in 1998.

He’s been wanted by Orange County deputies since the crash on Christmas Day in 1998 which left two teens’ dead.

Canadian court documents shared with us by the Canadian Broadcasting Company show a video of where Lutts lived and worked in Toronto.

CBC shared a video showing where Lutts lived and worked in Toronto. Lutts worked at a bar that hosted a monthly horror quiz show.

Lutts is accused of being drunk at the time of the Christmas Day crash in 1998 that killed two 19-year-olds. Nancy Lopez and her boyfriend. Channel 9’s Daralene Jones talked with Nancy’s mom in 2014.

“Maybe from up there’s she’s saying mom just leave it alone, some days, it is hard for me to talk about,” said Nelida Leon.

Canadian officials believe Lutts crossed into Canada sometime between 2004 and 2009. This was after he tried to run a first time. Court documents show he was arrested in Connecticut in 2002 after another DUI crash,

where it states his blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit

Lutts was brought back to Orlando in August of 2022. It’s when he first faced a judge in relation to the deadly 1998 crash. He posted a $5,000 bond.

Since then, he has been living free in Toronto. He was taken into custody in February.

“There is justice, and it’s up there. If he doesn’t get justice here. God’s going to punish this guy,” said Leon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group