Florida woman charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say they found several animals severely neglected at her business.

Citrus County deputies arrested Christina Pitts following the discovery of severe animal neglect at Moonstone Field.

Deputies reported that many of the 92 animals on the property showed signs of neglect.

Investigators said Pitts breeds horses, goats and sheep at the location.

The arrest by Citrus County deputies followed their investigation into the conditions of the animals on the property.

Pitts has been charged with 13 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

She is expected in court on June 30.

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