State troopers investigate deadly crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the Orlo Vista neighborhood of Orange County.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road.
Channel 9 was near the scene of the crash a short time later and saw a car that came to rest across a sidewalk after striking a chain link fence.
FHP reported roadblock for several hours as state troopers continued their investigation early Friday morning.
The wreckage has since been cleared and the road fully reopened around 6 a.m.
WFTV has reached to officials for more details about what led to the crash and who was involved.
Check back for updates on this story.
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