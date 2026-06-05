State troopers investigate deadly crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the Orlo Vista neighborhood of Orange County.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road.

Deadly crash in Orange County State troopers responded to the crash on June 4, 2026 at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was near the scene of the crash a short time later and saw a car that came to rest across a sidewalk after striking a chain link fence.

Deadly crash in Orange County State troopers responded to the crash on June 4, 2026 at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

FHP reported roadblock for several hours as state troopers continued their investigation early Friday morning.

Deadly crash in Orange County State troopers responded to the crash on June 4, 2026 at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

The wreckage has since been cleared and the road fully reopened around 6 a.m.

Deadly crash in Orange County State troopers responded to the crash on June 4, 2026 at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

WFTV has reached to officials for more details about what led to the crash and who was involved.

Check back for updates on this story.

Deadly crash in Orange County State troopers responded to the crash on June 4, 2026 at Old Winter Garden Road and Pine Hills Road in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

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