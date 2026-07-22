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Fear Circus Unleashed brings horror to Osceola Heritage Park on Sept. 16

Fear Circus Unleashed is restricted to guests 13 and older

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Fear Circus Unleashe A traveling horror circus filled with sinister clowns, aerialists and chainsaws is coming to Kissimmee. Fear Circus Unleashed will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Osceola Heritage Park.
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A traveling horror circus filled with sinister clowns, aerialists and chainsaws is coming to Kissimmee.

Fear Circus Unleashed will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Osceola Heritage Park.

The 90-minute production combines immersive theater with aerial acrobatics, contortionists and other live circus performances presented in a horror setting.

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Organizers said performers will move through the audience as aerialists perform above the stage and chainsaw effects add to the atmosphere.

Children younger than 13 will not be admitted. Guests between 13 and 17 must attend with an adult.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. More information is available at OHPark.com.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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