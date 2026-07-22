Fear Circus Unleashed brings horror to Osceola Heritage Park on Sept. 16

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A traveling horror circus filled with sinister clowns, aerialists and chainsaws is coming to Kissimmee.

Fear Circus Unleashed will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Osceola Heritage Park.

The 90-minute production combines immersive theater with aerial acrobatics, contortionists and other live circus performances presented in a horror setting.

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Organizers said performers will move through the audience as aerialists perform above the stage and chainsaw effects add to the atmosphere.

Children younger than 13 will not be admitted. Guests between 13 and 17 must attend with an adult.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. More information is available at OHPark.com.

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