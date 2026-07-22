Florida mail carrier charged with animal cruelty after rescue of 92 pets

STUART, Fla. — Authorities rescued 80 cats and 12 dogs from a Florida mail carrier’s home after finding the animals living in hazardous conditions, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, Animal Services and Martin County Fire Rescue searched the home of 77-year-old Gail Giustino on Southwest Meadowlark Circle on Monday.

The investigation began after authorities received reports that Giustino was collecting feral cats she encountered along her mail route.

Investigators obtained a search warrant after Giustino would not allow animal control officers inside the home, Sheriff John Budensiek said.

When authorities entered, they found dozens of animals confined in cages. Budensiek said the home lacked air conditioning and contained animal waste piled as deep as a foot in some areas.

Martin County Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team ventilated the home and helped ensure responders could safely enter and remove the animals.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division and the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast are assessing the animals and providing immediate care.

Officials have identified the owners of five animals and are continuing efforts to determine whether others were previously reported missing.

Giustino was charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of confinement of animals without sufficient exercise. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Dozens of animals found in ‘horrific’ conditions at Florida mail carrier’s home

The sheriff’s office said Giustino believed she was helping the animals but ultimately became unable to provide the care they needed. The agency is also working to connect her with assistance and other resources.

Anyone who believes one of the rescued animals may be their missing pet can contact Cpl. Christine Polizzi at capolizzi@mcsofl.org

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