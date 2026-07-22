Judge allows religious discrimination lawsuit against Orange County to move forward

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A federal judge has denied Orange County’s request to dismiss a religious discrimination lawsuit filed by an Orlando synagogue, allowing the case to move forward.

The lawsuit was filed by the Orlando Torah Center after Orange County denied its proposal to build a new synagogue on Banyan Boulevard in the Doctor Phillips area.

In its lawsuit, the Orlando Torah Center claims the county’s decision was motivated by antisemitic bias and violated its religious rights.

Orange County has denied those allegations.

County officials argue the application was rejected because the proposed synagogue would have been located in a neighborhood zoned for single-family homes.

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