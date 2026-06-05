Young Rays fan Mikey Mizzi becomes team’s unlikely good luck charm

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays may have a good luck charm in the stands.

I first wrote about Mikey Mizzi, 6, in 2024, when his family noticed the Rays had a habit of winning when he was in the stands.

According to his father, Joe Mizzi, the Rays are 10-3 this season when Mikey is in the building.

Mikey’s favorite game so far this season came on a Sunday when the Rays completed a sweep of the New York Yankees.

The young fan has built a few ballpark rituals along the way.

When Mikey and his family walk in through Gate 5, he samples the ice flavors from the concession stand near the entrance. His father said the workers know Mikey by now and get a kick out of watching him sample the flavors, even though he usually ends up getting one anyway.

Mikey has also had a few special moments with the team.

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His father said Mikey threw out the first pitch at a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers and decided on his own to throw from the rubber. Joe said Mikey delivered a strike as the crowd cheered.

Mikey was also recently the Play Ball Kid at Tropicana Field and has gotten to know some of the players personally.

His favorite player is Richie Palacios, and Joe said Palacios often says hello to Mikey in the stands.

Mikey’s love for baseball goes beyond the Rays. He continues to play machine pitch Little League and, according to his father, has never batted below .500 in four seasons.

He will turn 7 on July 8, and his family already has tickets for when the Yankees return to town for his birthday.

Joe said Mikey recently graduated kindergarten, had a strong academic year and qualified for the gifted program.

Above all, his father said, Mikey simply loves baseball.

“He truly loves the game of baseball and is a wonderful and happy boy all around,” Joe said.

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