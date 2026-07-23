Police investigate homicide after man found dead near Plaza del Sol mall

Update:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police provided updates on their investigation into a late-night homicide after a man was found dead behind a business on West Vine Street.

Officers from the Kissimmee Police Department responded to a report of a person located behind 3831 W. Vine Street. Upon arrival, they found an adult male who was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities have designated the case as a homicide. Investigators report that the incident seems to be an isolated event, with no current threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been disclosed at this moment.

Continue to follow Channel 9 for the most recent updates.

Death investigation underway after body found behind Kissimmee shopping center

The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead behind a shopping center late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 10:49 p.m. to a call regarding an individual located behind the Plaza del Sol mall.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives remained at the location overnight, conducting an active investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or provided details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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