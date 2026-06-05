Health alert issued for Lake Jesup due to blue-green algae toxins

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a blue-green algae health alert for Lake Jesup.

Health officials said the alert was issued after a water sample taken June 2 showed the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins.

Residents and visitors are urged to use caution in and around Lake Jesup.

Health officials said people should not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft or come into contact with water where there is a visible bloom.

Anyone who comes into contact with algae, discolored water or water that smells unpleasant should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water.

Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the area. Health officials said water where algae blooms are present is not safe for animals.

People should not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not remove toxins.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria commonly found in Florida’s freshwater environments. Blooms can appear as scum, foam or paint-like material on the surface of the water and may produce unpleasant odors.

Health officials said blue-green algae can produce toxins that may be harmful to people, pets, fish and other wildlife.

Anyone who sees an algae bloom can report it to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection online or by calling 1-855-305-3903.

People who experience symptoms after exposure can call the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222.

Anyone with health questions can call the DOH-Seminole Environmental Public Health Program at 407-665-3604.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group