Sarasota man sentenced to 25 years for exploiting minors through Kik

TAMPA, Fla. — A Sarasota man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse material offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Sean Christie, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven.

A jury found Christie guilty Jan. 15 of production, distribution, receipt and access with intent to view child sexual abuse material.

According to federal prosecutors, Christie used Kik to solicit, receive and distribute child sexual abuse material involving minors younger than 12.

Prosecutors said Christie also used Snapchat to meet minor girls, including a 12-year-old victim who was used to produce child sexual abuse material.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

Federal prosecutors said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative focused on child sexual exploitation and abuse cases.

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