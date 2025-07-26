FWC celebrates 30 years of monitoring Florida’s coral reefs

ORLANDO, Fla. — During Coral Reef Awareness Week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) marks 30 years of monitoring Florida’s coral reefs.

The Coral Reef Evaluation and Monitoring Project oversees 64 reefs throughout Florida.

FWC highlights monitoring as essential for evaluating how natural events like hurricanes affect the reefs.

This continuous assessment is crucial for grasping how these ecosystems change over time.

As FWC celebrates this milestone, ongoing monitoring of Florida’s reefs is crucial for conserving and managing these essential marine habitats.

