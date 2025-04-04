Applications open for free roof replacement through Habitat for Humanity

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida non-profit is helping homeowners replace their damaged roofs for free! Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando and Osceola County is accepting applications for its Roof Replacement Program.

Laurine Quarterman and her husband have lived in their Orange County home for more than 35 years. Laurine cares for her disabled husband full time and said she didn’t know what to do when their roof started leaking.

“We knew we needed to do something,” Quarterman said. “Being a caregiver at the time, it was a little difficult trying to decide which way do we juggle this?”

It’s a huge project that many homeowners can’t financially tackle on their own. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando and Osceola County is stepping in to help. In partnership with Orange County Government leaders are implementing the free Roof Replacement Program.

The Quarterman’s received their free roof through that program.

“A roof over our head is, obviously as we all know, is the most important thing,” Liz Alicea-Madera, the VP of Programs for Habitat, said.

Eligible Orange County residents who meet income, location, and type of home criteria can apply for the program online here: Orange County roof replacements and major home repairs - Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

“We are so interested in having people look for the assistance and be proactive instead of reactive when a situation happens,” Alicea-Madera said.

This as hurricane season is just around the corner.

“This is such a critical time, having this opportunity, we don’t know how many slots we have to fill,” Alicea-Madera said. “We are getting there we are getting close. If you’re interested apply today.”

Laurine said she is thankful she found Habitat’s assistance and is able to now focus her attention back on her family.

“Once I knew Habitat was there, that made life a whole lot easier,” Quarterman said. “I could focus on taking care of my husband and not worry about where the funds were going to come from.”

