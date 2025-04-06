Winter Springs PD gives safety tips for alligator mating season

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida is known for many things like oranges, theme parks, key lime pie, Florida man, and alligators.

The Winter Springs Police Department has published a list of safety tips for residents throughout alligator mating season.

Please be aware of alligator habits and follow these rules to help keep kids, pets, and yourself safe:

-Keep your pets on a leash and never walk them at the edge of a body of water

-Closely supervise children when they are playing in and around water

-Swim only during daylight hours and never swim outside of posted swimming areas

-Never feed alligators - it’s dangerous and illegal

Alligators are a lot more active during this season, so it is important to report any concerns about an alligator in your neighborhood; call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

