Orlando eyes bid for 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup host city status

Orlando wants to be a host city for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA announced at the 2025 UEFA Congress the United States and its partners in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football were the sole bid for the 2031 tournament after a deadline passed for bids.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament could include a mix of cities in the U.S. and others in Concacaf, such as Mexico.

