ORLANDO, Fla — Voters from across Florida cast their ballots in the 2024 general election.

▶ READ LIVE UPDATES

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

See live results below as soon as they come in. You can also search for a race of interest by typing in the search bar and continue watching WFTV Channel 9′s special live team coverage on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

*Polls in parts of the Florida panhandle close at 8 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. CST.





©2024 Cox Media Group