Elections officials expect ‘historic numbers’ at Orange County polling sites Tuesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Lines began forming early at polling sites throughout Orange County, Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean told Channel 9.

Voting locations officially opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Gilzean said he expected steady activity throughout the day and “historic numbers” like the county saw during Early Voting, which ended Sunday.

“We’re really ecstatic about Orange County voters stepping up to the plate and letting their voice be heard during this historic election,” Gilzean added.

The busiest times at local precincts are likely to be at opening, at lunchtime, and after people get off work this evening, according to officials.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Gilzean had some reminders for voters who plan to visit polling sites later in the day and also for those dropping off vote-by-mail ballots.

