‘It’s very close to home, too close’ Sheriff’s investigate Sunday morning fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potentially murderous incident that transpired in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The sheriff’s office reported that the 911 call was received shortly after midnight. The callers indicated that an individual had been shot on Silver Star Road, close to Pioneer Road.

While details are scarce, sheriffs have confirmed that one individual has died. Investigators have closed Silver Star between Pioneer Road and North Power Drive, located directly in front of the Southern Oaks apartments.

That’s where Carlos Bolen lives with his family. Bolen tells Eyewitness News he was on his way to get his morning coffee when he opened his door and saw police tape, detectives and red and blue lights.

“I knew somebody had died,” he said. Bolen did not witness any sounds; however, several of his neighbors did.

One individual even remarked that they believed it was the sound of a firearm. This revelation did not surprise them. Bolen expressed that this situation has contributed to his apprehensions regarding residing in this neighborhood.

“My first reaction,” he said, glancing at his wife. “It’s very close to home. Too close.”

Bolen, his wife, and their two sons relocated to this area in pursuit of a safer and more secure environment. Previously, they resided in Alabama until the tragic event occurred, where their eldest son was shot and killed. Now, such violence is happening right outside their residence.

“We are getting out of here as soon as we get a chance to move,” he said, observing his wife, who nodded in agreement.

We are working to get more details. Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000.

