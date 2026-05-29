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The Orlando Magic are reportedly hiring Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney as Head Coach

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Sean Sweeney (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to sources, the Orlando Magic are reportedly hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney as their next head coach.

Sweeney will finish the remainder of the postseason on the Spurs bench.

Sweeney was part of a coaching staff that raised the Spurs from 25th in defensive efficiency last season to third this season.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest details on the hiring.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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