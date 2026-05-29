The Orlando Magic are reportedly hiring Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney as Head Coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to sources, the Orlando Magic are reportedly hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney as their next head coach.

Sweeney will finish the remainder of the postseason on the Spurs bench.

BREAKING: The Orlando Magic are finalizing the hire of San Antonio Spurs associate coach Sean Sweeney as the franchise's new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sweeney broke into NBA coaching in 2011 and now lands the Magic head job as a top rising candidate. pic.twitter.com/aV3Zj6l57k — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2026

Sweeney was part of a coaching staff that raised the Spurs from 25th in defensive efficiency last season to third this season.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest details on the hiring.

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