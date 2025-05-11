Rain and storms dominate Mother’s Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is set for a rainy and stormy Mother’s Day, with showers and thunderstorms expected to dominate the weather.

The day will begin with mostly cloudy skies, transitioning to scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon.

High temperatures are predicted to reach 86°F, with a 70% chance of rain and precipitation up to 0.25 inches.

Winds will come from the south-southeast at speeds of 10 to 20 mph, with possible gusts during stronger storms.

Some thunderstorms might produce small hail, so residents should remain on the lookout.

The stormy weather will continue as evening settles in, featuring a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms lasting into the night.

Temperatures will drop to 73°F, with potential rainfall accumulation reaching an inch in certain areas, heightening concerns about flooding, especially in lower-lying areas.

The humid, muggy atmosphere will create a sensation of warmth beyond the actual temperature.

