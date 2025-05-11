1 dead in early morning homicide, Melbourne Police Confirm

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police have released information on a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Officials say that at 1:51 am, officers responded to sounds of gunfire in the area of Vernon Pl and E New Haven Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffered from a gunshot wound.

First responder teams provided medical attention, but the victim did not survive.

A person of interest was identified, and at this time, there is believed to be no further outstanding threat to the general public

