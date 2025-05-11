Florida Highway Patrol searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake County

CLEARWATER, Fla. — FHP has released information on a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred around 10:44 PM on Saturday.

Officials say a motorcyclist died in the crash on U.S. 27 at Citrus Grove Road.

The incident occurred when a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe hit a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle from behind after the traffic light had turned green.

The Tahoe also hit a 2024 Honda HR-V, which had swerved to avoid the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to South Lake Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Honda’s occupants were unharmed and stayed at the scene.

The Tahoe’s driver fled but left the vehicle abandoned three miles north on U.S. 27. FHP has taken the vehicle and is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

