Lake County warns residents of smoke from landfill fire

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Fire officials have issued a warning for residents who may start to see drifting smoke from the local landfill.

The smoke is coming from a fire that began smoldering on Saturday in the mulch that covers an area roughly the size of a football field.

Lake County Fire Rescue is on-site and will continue to monitor the fire as it burns indefinitely.

CHECK OUT THEIR ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO BELOW:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group