Elections websites restored following ‘cyber incident’ in most Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elections supervisors’ websites throughout the state that were down Tuesday night are back up and running, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office said.

A spokesperson added that elections officials were pleased that the incident did not impact unofficial results for races, which were posted around 9 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean told Channel 9 that his office had recently taken steps to harden their cyber infrastructure.

PREVIOUS: 2024 Florida Primary: Some Florida elections supervisor websites restored after ‘cyber incident’

Eyewitness News learned that the “cyber incident” affected 59 of 67 counties in Florida.

Sources told WFTV it appeared to be an issue involving a vendor, not an issue with the state or individual counties.

READ: 2024 Florida Primary: Elections results

In Orange County, election results likely won’t be certified and become official until later this week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group