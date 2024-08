ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters from across Florida are casting their ballots in the 2024 Florida primary election. Polls will close at 7 p.m.

See live results below as soon as they come in below, and watch special live team coverage on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group