Flesh-eating bacteria sparks health warning after 4 killed in Florida this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Health officials say a flesh-eating bacteria has already killed four people in Florida this year.

The bacteria, called Vibrio vulnificus, prompted a warning from the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials are advising residents and visitors to avoid raw shellfish and refrain from entering the water with open wounds to reduce the risk of infection.

Vibrio vulnificus is a type of bacteria that can cause severe illness and even death.

The bacteria is known to thrive in warm coastal waters, particularly during the summer months.

Symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus infection depend on the type of exposure.

Eating contaminated seafood can lead to nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, watery diarrhea, and fever and chills.

Open wounds exposed to seawater could show redness, swelling, and pain at the wound site, fluid-filled blisters, skin discoloration (blue or purple), rapidly spreading infection (can resemble necrotizing fasciitis), and fever and chills.

Early antibiotic treatment can be life-saving.

Seek immediate medical care if you suspect a Vibrio vulnificus infection.

