New records reveal how much Florida is paying a private company to staff Alligator Alcatraz

OCHOPEE, Fla. — 9 Investigates is learning more about the private company the state is paying millions to run Alligator Alcatraz.

The Florida Accountability Contract Tracking System shows state agencies’ payouts, including the more than $78 million contract the state’s Emergency Management Division entered with Critical Response Strategies LLC.

These new documents from the state show the vendor is providing staff to run Alligator Alcatraz.

Records list the company’s staff positions, including camp managers, training coordinators, corrections administration, safety officers, and wardens.

Records show that the lowest-paid employees are badge admins, who are paid $38 an hour and $57 an hour for overtime.

The highest-paid employee is the warden, who makes $125 an hour or $260,000 a year before overtime.

The state didn’t answer our questions about how Critical Response Strategies recruits and vets employees before hiring, including whether certifications and background checks are required.

“It’s unclear if those are even hired fulfill these roles are trained to manage detention center,” said democrat State Representative Anna Eskamani. “It raises a lot of concerns around what are the protocols, procedures of those who are hired and what is their training.”

We reached out multiple times to Critical Response Strategies on Wednesday but did not hear back.

