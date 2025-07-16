Nurse arrested, accused of repeatedly attacking teen patient in bathroom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County nurse is facing life in prison after he was arrested and accused of repeatedly attacking a teenager in his facility’s bathrooms, deputies say.

An arrest report said Fernando Ortiz-Marrero, 33, of Kissimmee, assaulted 16-year-old girl multiple times at the University Behavioral Center on Discovery Drive before being caught by one of his co-workers in late June.

Detectives said they were first notified of the assaults on June 28, soon after the facility’s administrators were alerted.

They said the girl had been admitted to UBC on June 26. Hours after her arrival, witnesses told detectives Marrero was overheard talking about his interest in her and followed her into the bathroom, where he assaulted her for the first time.

The girl told deputies Marrero’s assaults happened repeatedly for the next several days, always starting with a motion toward her bedroom when he wanted to be with her.

On June 28, a different staff member witnessed Marrero exiting the victim’s room while adjusting his pants, which caught their attention because staff were not supposed to be alone in patients’ rooms.

The report said the other staff member spoke to the victim and then reported Marrero to their supervisor. Detectives said security camera footage caught Marrero entering and exiting the girl’s room.

Marrero initially claimed the girl “came onto” him, but admitted he knew he was in the wrong, the report said. The report noted the girl was not allowed to leave the facility without a doctor’s permission.

Detectives charged him with six crimes, including battery of a minor in his custody, which is punishable by life in prison. A judge ordered him held without bond.

Marrero’s license has been active since 2017, a state database showed. His license did not have any disciplinary actions recorded, and until now he did not have any criminal history in Orange or Osceola counties.

His attorney and UBC did not immediately return requests for comment.

Deputies are encouraging any other victims to come forward.

