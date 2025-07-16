Daytona Beach residents concerned over unpermitted street vendors selling drinks at intersections

SANFORD, Fla. — People can be seen selling water bottles and other drinks on street corners in Daytona Beach and residents don’t think it’s right. Eyewitness News took their concerns to the city after also noticing more “pop-up” businesses appear at intersections.

We asked one of the people what they were selling and if they got a permit from the city. He told us he was homeless and had to what he had to do to survive.

While people are sympathetic to their situation, they don’t think selling drinks at intersections is appropriate.

“You have to have permits to do anything like that. You can’t just set up in the median and sell things,” said Kathleen Brady.

The city’s website said a Business Tax Receipt or “BTR” is needed to run a business or pop-up shop in Daytona Beach. Some businesses like mobile food vendors also need state licenses or additional permits. These street corner operations only seem to have signs, coolers and drinks but drivers still said it was a distraction.

“I feel like before events, they get rid of those people. Yeah, Daytona does that,” said Denisa.

“Daytona is trying to get a better reputation and a lot of people drive through here to get to the beach and that’s not a good look for Daytona,” said Kathleen Brady.

Eyewitness News asked the city if there were any enforcement plans for this issue and received this statement:

“The City of Daytona Beach is currently under a court-ordered injunction related to its ongoing panhandling case. At the advice of our legal counsel, we are not able to provide further comment on the matter at this time. ”

While this isn’t the same issue, Daytona Beach is currently unable to enforce its panhandling ordinance after a federal judge declared it unconstitutional in August 2023.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by local homeless people who said the ordinance restricted their ability to get donations in public spaces.

