Edith I. Starke Elementary School students awarded program for 2025–2026 year

DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will launch its first-ever elementary magnet program at Edith I. Starke Elementary School in DeLand next year.

The innovative program, focusing on STEM and the Arts, will open for students in grades K-2 in the 2025–2026 school year.

Volusia County Schools shares that STEM + Arts blends exciting science, technology, engineering and math lessons with fun, creative problem-solving using design thinking.

The program aims to create a collaborative atmosphere encouraging innovation, critical thinking and creative design to provide all students with opportunities for meaningful, future-focused learning. Notable features of STEM + Arts include:

Integrated core benchmarks with arts-based learning

Student-centered, real-world problem solving

Emphasis on teamwork, communication, and creativity

Research-backed practices that enhance engagement and understanding

Inclusion of dance, music, and theatre

Use of industry-relevant technology and concepts, including:

Robotics



Architecture & Structural Design



Meteorology



Coding



Electronics



Measurement Tools



Raster Animation



Vector-Based Design

For more information about applying, contact Nicole Yates at here.

For more information about the program, contact Amy Monahan at here.

