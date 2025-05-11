A Weather Alert Day is set for Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day is planned for Monday as a combo of heavy and possibly severe storms and heavy rain are in the forecast.

A storm system over the northern Gulf coast is fueling things along with our seabreezes, though the cooler day we had for Mother’s Day and Monday will hopefully work to reduce our overall severe threat.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 11, 2025 (WFTV)

Channel 9’s Kassandra Crimi will keep track of morning rain and scattered afternoon storms for Monday.

Expect a possible 2-5″ of rain, and we’ll monitor for any short-term flooding.

After this system moves by, we’re looking at the hottest weather possibly of the entire year with highs well into the mid and maybe upper 90s later next week.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 11, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group