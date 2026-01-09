Halloween shooting trial delayed just as a jury was about to be picked

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trial for a now-18-year-old accused of shooting eight people, killing two in downtown Orlando on Halloween night, 2024, did not start as planned Thursday.

Instead, a judge was forced to delay the trial while ordering Jaylen Edgar to get another mental evaluation.

The order by the judge – seemingly against the advice of Edgar’s own attorney – happened after Edgar wrote the court a letter saying he wanted to pursue a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity.

He also rejected the apparent offer of a 50-year plea deal.

“This is an affirmative defense that oftentimes, unfortunately, jurors don’t buy,” Edgar’s attorney, Junior Barrett, told the judge.

Edgar disclosed he had already been evaluated once, and the results were inconclusive. A second specialist will be brought in for the new evaluation in early February.

Edgar’s attorney asked to be let off the case, saying he had ethical concerns if Edgar did not tell the truth on the stand.

The judge denied that request and reminded Edgar he was represented by a very experienced attorney.

He also told Edgar that if he tried to use this defense, he would have to prove it.

A source who was in contact with the families of Timothy Schmidt, Jr. and Tyrek Hill said they were very angry with the delay and looked forward to a second test result that would show Edgar is capable of sitting through trial.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group