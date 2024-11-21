Downtown Orlando shooting suspect indicted for murder

ORLANDO, Fla. — 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar was formally indicted on Wednesday for his involvement in the Downtown Orlando Halloween shooting.

Edgar was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, and culpable negligence with personal injury.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the state presented sufficient evidence to a grand jury to secure the indictment on Edgar.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2024, Edgar opened fire into a massive crowd of thousands of people who were out celebrating Halloween.

He shot nine people, killing two, Tyrek Hill, 25, and Timothy Schmidt Jr., 19, another woman was injured when she was trampled on while running for safety.

