Seminole County deputies investigating death in Altamonte Springs area

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning outside a home in unincorporated Altamonte Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded just after 8 a.m. to the 800 block of Campello Street after receiving a call about the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man dead on the ground outside the residence.

Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses and working to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation appears to be an isolated incident and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information, including the man’s identity or how he died, has been released.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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